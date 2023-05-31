Fort Wayne police pull over convicted felon with 3 guns, 1 of them stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A traffic violation in Fort Wayne early Tuesday led to an arrest on gun charges, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Police about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday pulled over Rashad Jackson-Tatum in the 2400 block of South Clinton Street near Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park. Police say he was swerving and going under the speed limit.

When an officer approached the car Jackson-Tatum was drinking from a liquor bottle. The officer also noticed a gun and called for backup.

“Upon the arrival of other officers, the driver was taken out by force due to his physical resistance,” said a news release from Fort Wayne Police Department.

In the car, police found a total of three guns, one of them stolen.

Investigators found Jackson-Tatum was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Preliminary charges were listed in the release as unlawful carrying of a handgun-prior felony conviction within the last 15 years; theft of a firearm; resisting law enforcement; knowingly/intentionally forcibly resist/obstruct; and driving while being unlicensed.

Authorities have not responded to a News 8 email request for Jackson-Tatum’s jail-booking photo.