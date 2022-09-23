Indiana News

Funeral procession details announced for Richmond officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department is sharing information on Monday’s funeral procession for fallen K-9 officer Seara Burton.

Burton died Sept. 18 in hospice care, several weeks after she was shot in the head during a traffic stop.

Visitation for Burton will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Municipal Building, located at 50 North Street.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High School, located at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the ceremony will begin an hour later.

The procession route will take Burton from the high school to Crown Hill Cemetery on 38th Street in Indianapolis.

The route is as follows:

Richmond High School to Southwest G Street

East (Left) on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street

North(Left) onto South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40)

West (Left) onto North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street

West(Right) on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street

South(Left) on Southwest 5th Street to US 40

West (Right) on US 40 to Illinois Street

North (Right) on Illinois Street to 34th Street

West (Left) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery

The procession will pause in front of the Richmond Police Department, located at 50 North Fifth Street, for the final 10-42 call. The procession will then continue under a garrison flag, which will be located at First Street and West Main Street in Richmond.