Indiana News

Gas prices dip slightly, bringing drivers some relief

Car line up at a Shell gas station, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gas prices have dropped slightly over the last few days, bringing drivers a bit of relief at the gas pump.

The national average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline has slipped below $5, with a national average Monday morning of $4.97, according to data from GasBuddy.

Prices aren’t so good in Indiana, where drivers are paying some of the highest prices in the country. The average gas price at 7 a.m. Monday was $5.13.

That’s up just slightly from Sunday, but down almost eight cents from last week’s average of $5.21.

Drivers in Perry County were paying the lowest prices in the state, with gas in the southern Indiana county averaging about $4.85 per gallon.

The highest gas prices in Indiana were in the region along Lake Michigan, with drivers in Porter County paying an average of $5.31.