Goshen man is 11th with Hoosier ties arrested in Capitol riot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — A northern Indiana man has been arrested on federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jeffrey Munger, 55, of Goshen, faces charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

An initial appearance for Munger was held Wednesday in U.S. District Court for Northern Indiana.

In court documents, Munger admitted to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, through a broken window in a Senate wing door. He told investigators that he went inside because the crowd behind him was pushing him into a corner, and the only way for him to leave the area was to go through the window into the building.

He said he took photographs but never heard commands from law enforcement officers to exit the building. Instead, he told investigators that he walked down a hall, saw people smoking pot, and then decided to leave.

Ten other people with Indiana ties have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot.