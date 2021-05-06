Indiana News

Holcomb responds to potential veto override of bill to limit powers of local health officials

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday responded to the state legislature’s plans to return Monday to the Statehouse to consider overriding one of his vetoes.

The governor on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have taken decisions about guidelines during health emergencies away from local health departments.

If local health leaders wanted tougher restrictions than the state issued, a city or county council would have to pass them.

Holcomb, at a news conference for a new Greenwood tool-repair and warehousing business, explained why he’s against the measure: “One thing we learned over the last year and a half is things shift and things move. I don’t want to give up that solid ground. I think the proof is in the pudding when you look at the numbers, when you look at our revenue, when you look at the reserves, when you look at the job growth. These local health officials were heroic and went days without sleeping, doing their jobs so they could help save lives, and I want to make sure we maintain that integrity.”

The governor believes the bill could delay actions, and says he doesn’t want the potential to string out decisions longer than they need to be.