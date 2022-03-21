Indiana News

Holcomb vetoes transgender athletes bill, OKs permitless gun carry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday vetoed Indiana lawmakers’ bill that would have barred transgender girls from joining girls’ K-12 sports teams.

The Indiana Senate had passed House Bill 1041 with a vote 32-18 while the House passed it 66-30. Indiana’s Legislature, which has a supermajority of Republicans, only needs a majority to override the veto by the Republican governor.

The veto is the second from Holcomb in 2022. On March 16, Holcomb vetoed a bill aiming to limit the ability of state agencies to adopt new regulations, saying that it included provisions that threatened about $150 million in broadband internet projects planned around the state.

Lawmakers will return to the Statehouse on May 24 for a veto session.

In addition on Monday, the governor signed a bill to do away with the state’s concealed carry permit requirement. Some police agencies, including the Indiana State Police, had opposed the measure. House Bill 1296 had passed the Senate 30-20 and the House 69-30.

The governor and the state police superintendent issued statements:

“The Second Amendment has been debated for years, yet time and again our U.S. Supreme Court has reaffirmed this important constitutional right that I fully support. Twenty-three other states have laws comparable to HEA 1296. Vermont has had a constitutional carry law in place since it became a state, and several other states have had a similar law for more than a decade. HEA 1296, which I’ve signed today, entrusts Hoosiers who can lawfully carry a handgun to responsibly do so within our State. It’s important to note that if a person is prohibited, under federal or state laws, from possessing a firearm before this law goes into effect, that person will still be prohibited. And if a prohibited person has a firearm, he or she can be prosecuted. Firearm permits will remain available, without fee, to anyone who wants or needs one, such as Hoosiers desiring to carry a firearm to, through or in another state that has reciprocity with Indiana.” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb