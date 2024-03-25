Illinois man arrested and charged with multiple felonies after pursuit

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies on Sunday after leading Indiana State Police troopers on a vehicle pursuit.

At 3:53 a.m. Sunday, a trooper with the Indiana State Police was patrolling I-80/94 near Kennedy Avenue when he observed a silver Chevrolet SUV with heavy front-end damage driving eastbound at an extremely high rate of speed. The vehicle was paced at 115 mph. I-80/94 has a posted speed limit of 55 mph. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

The pursuit exited the interstate onto Grant Street, where the vehicle crashed into three parked vehicles near the intersection of Lincoln and 36th Avenue. The driver then fled from the scene with troopers also in foot pursuit of the suspect. As the suspect was fleeing from the troopers, he dropped two handguns, which were recovered by officers. During the apprehension of the suspect, a taser had to be used to gain control of the suspect. According to troopers, while the suspect was being tased, the suspect fell face-first onto the concrete. First aid was immediately rendered to the suspect until medical services arrived. The suspect was taken to Northlake Hospital in Gary for treatment.

The suspect was later taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for evaluation. After being treated and released, the suspect was taken back to northwest Indiana by troopers and incarcerated at the Lake County Jail.

During the investigation, troopers determined that the passengers in the vehicle attempted to get the driver to stop, but he refused. The passengers of the vehicle, an adult female and an eight-year-old child, remained in the vehicle following the crash and were not injured. Troopers also determined that the original damage to the suspect vehicle was a result of a hit-and-run crash that the driver was actively fleeing from that had also occurred on I-80/94 eastbound near Indianapolis Boulevard. The victim of that crash was attempting to contact police to report the crash when it passed the trooper at a high rate of speed.

The suspect was identified as Endris Thomas, 30, of Olympia Fields, Illinois. Thomas is being held at the Lake County Jail without bond, as there is a hold for him on charges in Cook County, Illinois, for escape-failure to comply with electronic ankle monitoring. Thomas was preliminarily charged with two counts of unlawful carrying of a handgun by prior convicted felon, unlawful possession of a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, three counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of intimidation, two counts of operating while intoxicated – endangering a person, possession of marijuana, and operating while intoxicated.