Indiana announces delays in standardized testing of students

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is delaying standardized testing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official with the state Department of Education.

Charity Flores, the state’s director of student assessments, said in a note to Indiana school superintendents and district’s test coordinators:

— Indiana Statewide Testing for Educational Progress-Plus (ISTEP-Plus) test will suspended. ISTEP-Plus measures students’ mastery of basic skills, particularly reading, writing, and mathematics.

— Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) will be postponed. The test measures reading standards in third-graders each spring.

Also, Flores said, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the U.S. Department of Education have also been asked to consider postponing the Indiana Learning Evaluation Assessment Readiness Network (ILEARN) test and Indiana’s Alternate Measure (I AM) test.

ILEARN measures student achievement and growth based on the state’s academic standards.

I AM assesses students with significant cognitive disabilities in Grades 3-10 in mathematics, English language, science and mathematics.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Purdue University scientist has developed a form of glue that mimics the goo on marine creatures that allows them to stick to objects underwater. Now, the adhesive technology is attracting investors.

It’s is called polycatechol-styrene, which is similar to the naturally forming glue exuded by mussels.

Jonathan Wilker, a professor of chemistry and materials engineering, developed the PCS adhesive with students in his laboratory.

“We have been studying sea creatures, how they stick and designing synthetic mimics of these materials,” said Wilker.

Wilker studied the chemical structure of the proteins being produced by the mussels and found a way to synthetically make a similar structure.

The technology has led to the formation of Mussel Polymers Inc., a startup created by New Jersey-based Wardenclyffe Chemicals Inc. The technology development company has licensed the patented adhesive from the Purdue Research Foundation.

“Now we are quite excited to move these new materials from the research lab into the marketplace,” Wilker said. “There is potential here to impact several industries, including products that people use in their daily lives.”

MPI is now developing a range of non-toxic, underwater adhesive and sealant products using PCS technology.

The company is currently raising Series-A funding to accelerate commercial development.

Purdue says Wardenclyffe recently received a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to develop this adhesive system for use in the restoration of coral reefs.

