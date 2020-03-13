Indiana announces delays in standardized testing of students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is delaying standardized testing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official with the state Department of Education.

Charity Flores, the state’s director of student assessments, said in a note to Indiana school superintendents and district’s test coordinators:

— Indiana Statewide Testing for Educational Progress-Plus (ISTEP-Plus) test will suspended. ISTEP-Plus measures students’ mastery of basic skills, particularly reading, writing, and mathematics.

— Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) will be postponed. The test measures reading standards in third-graders each spring.

Also, Flores said, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the U.S. Department of Education have also been asked to consider postponing the Indiana Learning Evaluation Assessment Readiness Network (ILEARN) test and Indiana’s Alternate Measure (I AM) test.

ILEARN measures student achievement and growth based on the state’s academic standards.

I AM assesses students with significant cognitive disabilities in Grades 3-10 in mathematics, English language, science and mathematics.