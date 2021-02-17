Indiana lawmakers to study takeover of IMPD in summer committee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bill to give oversight of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to the state will be sent to a summer study committee.

Lawmakers will study the idea of creating a five-member board to provide a higher level of governance and civilian oversight for IMPD.

Dozens of business leaders signed a letter last week calling on state lawmakers to stop trying to take power away from local leaders over local matters.

Lawmakers also on Tuesday advanced a bill empowering Indiana’s attorney general to appoint special prosecutors to take over criminal cases that local authorities decide they won’t pursue. Bill sponsor Sen. Mike Young said the endorsed proposal ensures Indiana prosecutors can’t create lists of crimes they won’t prosecute.

