Indiana News

Indiana National Guard to aid drivers stranded in winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday said this week’s winter storm marks the first time his administration has needed a statewide mobilization for weather.

Meteorologists expect the storm will have widely different impacts across the state: Areas close to Lake Michigan could see more than 15 inches of snow. The Indianapolis region could see 8-12 inches plus a mix of ice and sleet The Ohio River valley could see as little as an inch of snow.

Holcomb said that variety means state officials can’t issue any blanket advisories or response plans. Instead, different strategies will play out and officials will constantly adjust as conditions change.

Joe McGuinness, Indiana Department of Transportation commissioner, said roughly 1,700 workers and 900 trucks were brought in to clear roads. Heavy rain earlier in the day prevented crews from pretreating roads, so, an INDOT spokesperson said, crews delayed their deployment until roads became slick or snow-covered.

McGuinness says Hoosiers should stay off the roads unless they have to travel. Not only is it a safety hazard, he says, it also makes it harder to clear the roadways. “The more you drive on this snow and this ice, the more it packs down, and the much more difficult procedure it is for us over the next few days.”

To help rescue stranded drivers, officials said they had called up 240 National Guard soldiers. They will be organized into 60 teams. National Guard officials on Wednesday afternoon said they would be positioned at armories around the state.

Even with the extra help, Doug Carter, the Indiana State Police superintendent, says emergency responses likely will take longer due to snow accumulation. He said he especially worries about drivers on major highways through rural areas, such as some portions of I-65 and U.S. 31. Carter told stranded motorists not to leave their vehicles unless it’s clear to see a place to seek shelter.