Warm end to the weekend, rain returns Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warmth continues to end the weekend. Our pattern will turn more unsettled this week with a few rain chances.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies to start off, but clouds will break apart more in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies to start with clouds increasing in the early morning hours. Showers reach western Indiana prior to daybreak. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: On/off showers likely along a cold front with the highest chances of rain in the afternoon and evening. Some rumbles of thunder may also occur, but Indiana is not in any severe storm risk. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. Rainfall won’t be too significant with most checking in between 0.1″-0.5″. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A warm front almost immediately lifts right back through central Indiana on Tuesday. This will drive our temperatures back into the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday along with a few small rain chances. The next best chance of rain will be along a cold front late Thursday into Friday.