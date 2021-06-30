Indiana News

Indiana search-and-rescue team called to Florida condo collapse

Search-and-rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After one member of Indiana Task Force 1 was called to the Florida condo collapse earlier this week, the entire Hoosier rescue team will be deployed there on Wednesday night.

Commander Tom Neal said Wednesday afternoon that Indiana Task Force 1 will deploy as an urban search-and-rescue task force for the Champlain Towers collapse in Surfside, Florida. Neal’s announcement came through an email from a spokeswoman for the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The search for survivors stretched into a seventh day Wednesday, with more than 900 workers from 50 federal, state and local agencies working on the effort. At least 16 people are confirmed dead and more than 140 still unaccounted for.

A member of Indiana Task Force 1 is already among those searching the rubble for survivors; Scott Nacheman is a structural engineer. He was deployed Sunday to work with local first responders looking for any survivors.

Nacheman said Wednesday in an interview with News 8, “We are still operating under rescue guidelines. We are pushing forward, you know, this end goal of finding people out there. There have been stories anecdotally we have been hearing, but, at this point, it does not change our operation. We are pushing forward. We are finding voids, and the hope is that we are going to find, eventually find the occupants of that building.”

Nacheman says in terms of intensity, urgency and dedication of first responders, the operation is similar to what he saw following the collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Eighty personnel of Indiana Task Force 1 will leave at 8 p.m. Wednesday for Miami. The team will be taking a full cache of equipment for operations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.