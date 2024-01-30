Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 51-year-old woman missing from Valparaiso

Latest: The Indiana Silver Alert for Judith Ruiz has been canceled. The Porter County Sheriff’s Department says she was found safe.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — The Porter County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 51-year-old woman missing from Valparaiso.

Judith Ruiz was described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blouse and pants with no shoes.

Ruiz was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday. She was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Ruiz is asked to contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Department at 219-477-3170 or 911.

Valparaiso is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis.