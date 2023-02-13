Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl from Middlebury

Aleeyah Cockburn was reported missing from Middlebury, Indiana, on Feb. 10, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for a 12-year-old girl missing from Elkhart County.

Aleeyah Cockburn was last seen at 9:54 p.m. Friday in Middlebury and police believe she is in extreme danger. Middlebury is 160 miles north of Indianapolis.

Cockburn was described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and 80 pounds with black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black beanie, a multi-color gray and pink jacket, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.