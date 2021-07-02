Indiana News

Indiana Task Force 1 among condo collapse rescuers staying on cruise ship

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses members of Indiana Task Force 1 and other search-and-rescue teams July 2, 2021, as they prepare to support operations at the Champlain Towers collapse site. (Photo Provided/Indiana Task Force 1/Twitter)

MIAMI (WISH and AP) — Members of the Indiana Task Force 1 and other search-and-rescue teams visiting Florida to help with a condo collapse are staying on a cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean cruise lines says it will host about 600 first responders on its Explorer of the Seas ship. The ship began housing rescue teams Thursday. Housing options are few in the Miami area due to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith of the Indianapolis Fire Department serves as a spokeswoman for the Indiana Task Force 1. She told News 8 in an email, “The Cruise ship allows for sleeping, meeting space, and feeding of crews near the incident.”

Indiana Task Force 1 members in previous deployments have stayed in hotels or sometimes in private homes.

The number of people missing in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South — it’s a 12-story beachfront condominium with an underground garage in the Miami suburb of Surfside, Florida — fell Friday afternoon from 145 to 128. The death toll on Friday afternoon was 20.

Officials worry that Hurricane Elsa could complicate things should it veer closer to South Florida. The ship may have to leave port if the threat becomes more serious.