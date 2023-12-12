Man walks in Fort Wayne gas station shot, dies from injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man who was shot during a domestic disturbance early Tuesday morning died from his injuries after seeking assistance at a Fort Wayne gas station, police say.

At 1:26 a.m., an officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department was inside the Speedway gas station at 2111 Sherman Boulevard when a man entered the store with apparent gunshot wounds.

The officer rendered aid to the man until medics arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. He would later die from his injuries.

Investigators say that there was a disturbance at a nearby residence that led to an exchange of gunfire. The man fled the residence on foot to the Speedway gas station, seeking assistance.

The Allen County Coroner’s Officer will release the man’s identity along with the cause and manner of death. Anyone with information was asked to contact crime stoppers.