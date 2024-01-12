Meet Alexxys Standish, new Indiana State Fair Queen

News 8 sits down with the 2024 Indiana State Fair Queen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alexxys Standish has been crowned Miss Indiana State Fair 2024.

Standish, the first representative from Newton County, was selected from a pool of over 80 contestants.

Standish on Friday stopped by “Daybreak” to dish about her new title, what she’s excited to do in her new role, and her favorite food at the Indiana State Fair.

“The transition coming back from school has been a little difficult, but I’m very excited for the year to come,” Standish said.

Alexxys is an honor society member at Indiana University. She plans to obtain a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy at Indiana University, specializing in pediatrics.

Part of her duties is raising awareness of the Indiana State Fair. Her travels will span 6,500 miles across 45 counties between June and July.

“I’m just excited to travel the state of Indiana. It’s my home state and there are so many places I haven’t been and I’m so excited to meet all of the new people,” Standish said.

The 2024 fair is scheduled from Aug. 2-18.