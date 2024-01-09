2024 Indiana State Fair queen hails from Newton County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new Indiana State Fair queen has been crowned, and she’s from Newton County.

Alexxys Standish, Miss Newton County 2023, was crowned the 65th Indiana State Fair Queen on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. She is the first representative from the northwestern Indiana conty to receive the honor. Newton County sits on the state’s western border.

Miss Indiana State Fair 2024 was selected from a pool of over 80 contestants. The queen plays a crucial role in representing the fair, embarking on a statewide journey of 6,500 miles during June and July, visiting around 45 counties. This role serves as a vital fair ambassador, raising awareness and bringing the vision of the fair to life: to be recognized as the best state fair in the country, showcasing agriculture and youth in an educational and entertaining environment.

This year’s pageant featured a talented group of finalists, with the Top 10 including participants from various counties:

1st Runner-Up: Maya Narayan, Elkhart County.

2nd Runner-Up: Sadie Herring, Vigo County.

3rd Runner-Up: Alex Kerkhove, White County.

4th Runner-Up: Hannah Martinez, Steuben County

Participants from Jay, Whitley, Delaware, Marion and Washington counties also made it to the final round of 10.

The title of Miss Congeniality was awarded to Avery Shrider from Wabash County.

Standish was described in a news release a driven and accomplished person with a clear career goal in the field of occupational therapy. She plans to pursue a Doctorate of Occupational Therapy at Indiana University Indianapolis, specializing in pediatrics to help children with routine activities. In terms of community involvement, Alexxys is a member of organizations, including the Kentland Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, Indiana Volunteer Fire Association, and the Miss Flame Organization. She is also engaged in volunteer work for cancer research, the Newton County 4-H organization, and Junior Achievement. Additionally, she is recognized for her academic achievements, such as being a scholar and member of honor societies at Indiana University. Alexxys’ hobbies include reading, fitness, crocheting, and embracing scientific curiosity.

The 2024 fair is scheduled from Aug. 2-18.