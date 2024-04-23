Multiple injured in serious crash on Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County

Indiana State Troopers responded to a report of a serious crash on the Indiana Toll Road just after 8 p.m. on April 22, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A serious crash on the Toll Road in St. Joseph County Monday night sent five people to the hospital, police say.

Indiana State Troopers responded to a report of a serious crash on the Indiana Toll Road just after 8 p.m. Preliminary investigation by troopers indicated that a black 2021 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 53-year-old Stuart Davies was driving westbound on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 76.8. The Chrysper reportedly began to slow to exit at the Notre Dame exit when it was hit from behind by an international straight truck driven by 47-year-old Corey Bonczynski, a release said.

The impact from the crash pushed the Chrysler into the guardrail on the right side of the road causing serious damage to the front of the vehicle, and spun back into the westbound lanes, coming to a rest.

Kerys Davies, 25, was ejected from the back of the Chrysler and was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend in “serious but not life-threatening condition. According to police, Davies was wearing a seat belt but was ejected due to the extensive damage to the Chrysler.

Three other passengers inside the Chrysler, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and complaints of pain.

Bonczynski was not injured in the crash, police say.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.