Sullivan County man saves driver from burning vehicle

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Sullivan County 911 dispatch received several calls Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. reporting a vehicle crash near US 41 and Johnson Street in Sullivan, Indiana, about 100 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Several callers said that the vehicle had struck a tree before bursting into flames, with the driver stuck inside the burning vehicle.

A passerby, Darryn Bucklers, stopped his vehicle and immediately pulled the driver from the wreckage.

The driver, who police identified as Josiah Terry, 20, of Shelburn, Indiana, was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

Investigators believe that Terry had fallen asleep before going off the road and crashing into the tree.

No charges were filed for the incident.