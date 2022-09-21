Indiana News

Pelosi signs bill to rename Mishawaka VA clinic in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski

by: Ashley Fowler
WASHINGTON (WISH) — The bill to rename the St. Joseph County Veterans Affairs Clinic in honor of late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski is one step closer to becoming law.

Walorski’s family and Indiana’s congressional delegation joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday for a ceremony in Washington, D.C., where Pelosi officially enrolled the bill calling for the name change.

The next step is the president’s signature.

Walorski was one of four people killed in a car crash on Aug. 3 in Elkhart County.

