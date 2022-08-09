Election

Holcomb: Special election to replace US Rep. Walorski set for Nov. 8

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Tuesday called for a special election to fill the 2nd Congressional District seat after the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski.

Holcomb says the election will run concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8. The candidate elected would serve through the end of 2022.

The district includes all or parts of these counties: Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, St. Joseph and Wabash.

Candidates can be from any political party, but the major political parties — in Indiana, Democratic, Republican and Libertarian — will select their candidates by caucus and report them to the state by noon Aug. 26. The candidates must be 25 years old when taking office, have been U.S. citizens for at least seven years, and be inhabitants of Indiana at the time of the election.

The Republican from Nappanee was one of four people who died in a Wednesday crash on State Road 19 south of Wakarusa. She was a passenger in an SUV driven by St. Joseph County Republican Chair Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka. Also in the SUV was Emma Thompson, 28, of Washington, D.C. The SUV had crossed the centerline and crashed into a car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee; she was the only passenger in the car.

Walorski’s funeral will be Thursday.