Indiana News

Person dies from crashing into parked vehicle which caused vehicle fire in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died early Sunday morning from a vehicle accident that caught fire.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, at 3 a.m., police responded to the area of 2500 Westbrook Drive in regard to a vehicle accident with a single passenger car on fire.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a passenger car was headed north in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive when it hit an unoccupied parked vehicle and then caught fire, police said.

Officers and the Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived on the scene to find the passenger car engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, a man was found dead in the driver seat.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team was requested to investigate the crash..

The 2500 block of Westbrook Drive is currently closed while crash investigators document the scene.

The coroner’s office will release the name of the person once notification has been made to the next of kin.

This incident remains under investigation.