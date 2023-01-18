Indiana News

Police: Deaths of Fort Wayne woman, juvenile ruled murder-suicide

UPDATE: The woman and boy found deceased in a Fort Wayne home on Wednesday died in a murder-suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators believe 43-year-old Kari Beck, of Fort Wayne, shot and killed her 7-year-old son, Oscar Beck, before taking her own life, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

Police did not say what led Beck to kill her son and then herself.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.

Police entered the home and found both the woman and juvenile deceased.

“It is uncertain at this time the details of what occurred. This investigation is fluid and all leads are being followed,” Fort Wayne police said in a statement.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the victims’ names after relatives have been notified.

Police were still investigating and did not provide details on any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.