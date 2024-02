Police dog Diego gets protective body armor

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A police dog received his new body armor Tuesday.

Diego works for the Elkhart Police Department.

Officers say he’s the latest Indiana service dog to get a protective vest through a donation from Vested Interest in K9s.

The department says Diego’s vest has a special embroidery honoring Diesel, a dog that served Bartholomew County and was killed on the job in 2020.