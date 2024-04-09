Police seeking info after two semi drivers arrested in Sellersburg road rage stabbing

An Indiana State Police car. State police in Sellersburg, Indiana, were seeking information after two truck drivers were arrested after a road rage incident that led to one of the men being stabbed on April 6, 2024. (WISH Photo)

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police were seeking information after two males were arrested in a road rage fistfight and stabbing on an Interstate 65 on-ramp.

Daniel Andrews, of Springfield, Missouri, and Lyndon Smith, of Gadsden, Alabama, were arrested Saturday following the altercation.

911 dispatchers received a call around 10:45 a.m. reporting a road rage incident between the drivers of two semitrailers, a purple Freightliner and a white Volvo.

The caller said the two trucks had been passing and brake-checking each other while driving on I-65 northbound near the Henryville exit. Investigators later learned that at some point, the drivers pulled off on the Henryville on-ramp and started fighting.

That specific ramp is the ramp from State Road 160 to I-65 northbound near the 19-mile marker.

During the fight, Smith stabbed Andrews. Sometime after the fight, Andrews pulled off to a rest stop near the 22-mile marker and called 911 to report he’d been stabbed.

Andrews was taken to a Louisville hospital for treatment. After learning Smith’s description and the description of his truck, he was soon pulled over by Scottsburg officers.

During the investigation, both males were arrested for their roles in the incident. Andrews was facing a misdemeanor charge for false informing, while Smith faced multiple charges for battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in injury, criminal recklessness, and aggressive driving.

State police did not say what Andrews had falsely informed.

Anyone who might have witnessed or has information on the incident was asked to contact the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post at 812-246-5424.