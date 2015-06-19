Report card shows good, bad for state of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A report card comparing Indiana’s potential for economic growth to other states is a mixture of good and bad. The report card comes from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The Indiana Vision 2025 Report Card scored the state in 59 areas. It says reduced taxes and relaxed regulations support Indiana’s image as a business friendly state. But it also says the state has a poorly educated workforce that – on average – smokes and eats too much.

According to the report, nearly one-third of adults in Indiana are obese. The report also say 22 percent of Indiana’s population smokes. Only 30 percent of Indiana residents have a college degree.

Read the full report below: