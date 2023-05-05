Richmond police: Standoff over, suspect shot

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A multi-hour police standoff in Richmond ended after the suspect was shot by officers, state police say.

Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Richmond Police Department officers were called to a report of a woman shot by a man in the 1800 block of Rich Road. That’s a residential area just south of the I-70/U.S. 35 interchange on the city’s northwest side.

The suspect, whose name has not been shared by police, barricaded himself inside the home before police arrived, city officials said on Facebook.

Other homes in the area were evacuated and officers set up a perimeter around the home.

The standoff ended when the man was shot by police, Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Scott Keegan confirmed to News 8.

Police did not describe the extent of the man’s injuries or provide an update on his condition.

Sgt. Keegan says the woman who was shot by the suspect has “non-life-threatening injuries.”

No other information was immediately available.