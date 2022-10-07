Indiana News

Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation.

Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.

Several members of the Purdue community set up GoFundMe pages to help Chheda’s family cover funeral costs, but his family has asked people to contribute to Riley Children’s Foundation in lieu of donations.

Hoosiers can give directly through a fundraiser page on the Riley Children’s Foundation website created by Purdue sophomore Trina Makalintal. All of the money collected will go directly to the foundation.

“On October 5, 2022, the Purdue community suffered the devastating loss of brilliant and kindhearted Purdue junior Varun Manish Chheda,” the fundraiser page reads.

The $100 goal has already been surpassed, with nearly $900 donated as of 8:30 Friday morning.

Visitation for Chheda will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary-Nora, located at 740 E. 86th St. in Indianapolis.

Chheda’s roommate, Ji Min Sha, was arrested Monday for homicide. As of Friday morning, formal charges had not been filed.