Purdue Asian students feel grief after tragic dorm room homicide

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his roommate. One day later, there’s a lot of students in mourning.

The suspect and victims are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy is hitting that part of the student body hard.

The memorial continues to grow at the unfinished “P” statue on campus. There are dozens of notes, flowers, and candles on the ground. This is a moment of sadness, but students say it’s also symbolic showing the value in facing this tragedy together.

On a campus of more than 50,000 students, tragic news has spread fast.

“The thing on my mind was I had to tell my parents I was not the student, because by that time they hadn’t reviewed the name so parents were worrying,” international student Gabriel Ogbalor said.

Fellow student Varun Chheda was killed in his dorm room and police say his roommate, Ji Min Sha, killed him.

Camille Lerason, Asian Student Union Board president, said, “A lot of people feel lost in the situation. I felt lost when I heard about it.”

“Both the perpetrator and the victim are Asian Americans which is a contradiction,” she said in reference to other concerns around violence against Asians.

The memorial growing on campus along with the candles, flowers, and notes has seen a lot of tears and welcomed prayers, but the healing is not here quite yet.

“Its so heartbreaking. I got a couple of texts from my parents and all I could think about was if it was me, so I have so much grief and so much sorrow for his family,” Lerason said.

She says the Asian groups on campus have a series of resources hoping to ensure people feeling the pain the most don’t feel alone.

“I can’t say I feel their pain, but I can imagine like, how hard it is to take a huge loss like that,” Ogbalor said.

So far, police haven’t given a motive, only saying the attack was unprovoked. It’s not clear if the victims were friends aside from being just roommates. Visitation for the victim will be this Saturday in the Indianapolis area.