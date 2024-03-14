Salem man arrested for rape, child molestation

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Salem Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man for felony rape and child molestation charges on Tuesday.

A Washington County school resource officer contacted Detective Travis Baker in Dec. 2023 and advised he received information about a possible child molestation involving a student at his school. Baker immediately began an investigation, which included a forensic examination by a sexual assault specialist at a southern Indiana hospital. Baker worked alongside caseworkers with the Indiana Department of Child Services, who later coordinated a forensic interview of the child. Baker also conducted in-person and phone interviews with subjects related to the investigation.

Based on information gathered during his investigation, Baker requested an arrest warrant through the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office for Darrin Mitchell, 19, of Salem, for the charges of rape and child molestation. On Tuesday, the Washington County Circuit Court issued the warrant. Salem officers arrested Mitchell later that evening without incident. He was then transported to the Washington County Jail.