Man dies in crash at State Road 37, Harding Street

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a crime in Indianapolis (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died in a crash Tuesday night at State Road 37 and Harding Street, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday to the personal-injury crash with entrapment at the intersection on the city’s south side.

In a news media notification sent shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, police said, “The IMPD fatal crash investigation team will investigate this incident. Nothing further at this time.”

A News 8 photographer says traffic remained backed up in the area about 8 p.m.