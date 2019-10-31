Sheriff finds woman dead with snake around her neck

OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman was found dead Wednesday night in a building described by Indiana State Police as a “reptile home.”

Sgt. Kim Riley says Benton County Sheriff Don Munson found the 36-year-old Battle Ground woman in the Oxford home with an 8-foot python around her neck. Riley said the building is near where Munson lives. Riley would not say if Munson owned the home.

State police said it appeared the woman was “killed by a reptile.” About 140 snakes are kept in the home with 20 belonging to the woman, according to Riley.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

