Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for Elkhart woman

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old from Elkhart, according to Indiana State Police.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Shirley Robinson, who was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. ISP say they believe she is in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

Robinson was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 760R, according to authorities. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Robinson should contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151.