Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for Elkhart woman

Photo of Shirley Robinson. (ISP Photo)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old from Elkhart, according to Indiana State Police.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Shirley Robinson, who was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. ISP say they believe she is in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

Robinson was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 760R, according to authorities. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Robinson should contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tuesday evening forecast

Video Forecast /

Warm Wednesday, then rain chances return

Weather Blog /

Indiana Senate approves ‘abortion reversal’ requirement

Indiana News /

Purdue team studying spread of COVID variants in Indiana

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.