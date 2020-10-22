Silver Alert canceled for missing Danville man

UPDATE: Danville police posted on Facebook, “We are happy to pass along that James Rhea has been located safely by our agency and is now being checked out by medical staff. We received several calls and tips from citizens regarding sightings of Mr. Rhea walking on several county roadways east of Danville and our officers were able to track him down by utilizing those crucial tips! We appreciate your calls, shares and support as usual!”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are searching for a 66-year-old Danville man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for James Rhea, 66, of Danville. He was last seen Wednesday around 7 a.m. Danville is about 20 miles west of Indianapolis.

According to police, he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Rhea is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Rhea was last seen wearing black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Rhea’s whereabouts is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.