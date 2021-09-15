Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing Fair Oaks man

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (WISH) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 81-year-old Lee Garland of Fair Oaks.

Garland was last seen Tuesday at noon. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Investigators say Garland is 5’8″ and 178 pounds with brown hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and faded Rustler blue jeans while driving a beige 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana plate D828QV.

If you know where he is, call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 219-866-7334 or 911.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NASCAR adds Gateway, returns Homestead to playoffs for 2022

NASCAR /

Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse

National /

Indiana Originals announces name change, why they changed it

Indy Style /

Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

International /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image