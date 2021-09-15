Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing Fair Oaks man

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (WISH) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 81-year-old Lee Garland of Fair Oaks.

Garland was last seen Tuesday at noon. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Investigators say Garland is 5’8″ and 178 pounds with brown hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and faded Rustler blue jeans while driving a beige 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana plate D828QV.

If you know where he is, call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 219-866-7334 or 911.