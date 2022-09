Indiana News

Special judge declines to block Indiana abortion law, for now

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Judge Kelsey Hanlon on Thursday rejected a request by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana to block the enforcement of Indiana’s new near-total ban on abortions.

Judge Hanlon denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have kept the law, which went into effect at midnight, from taking effect.

A hearing on a preliminary injunction that would also prevent enforcement remains scheduled for Monday in Monroe County.