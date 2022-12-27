Indiana News

State police ID man accused of shooting Franklin County deputy

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Monday released the name of the man accused of shooting his wife and a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy two days before Christmas.

Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of child neglect for the incident Friday in Brookville, according to state police. Brookville is about 30 miles southeast of Rushville and 40 miles northwest of Cincinnati.

State police say Deputy Arin Bowers received a report just after midnight Friday that Guilfoyle was walking in the area of State Road 1 and U.S. 52 in Brookville while holding a young girl.

‘”After Bowers arrived and attempted to speak to Guilfoyle, Guilfoyle pulled a handgun and fired it at Bowers,” state police said in a statement Monday.

Bowers was hit by at least one round. The round hit the body armor he was wearing, which prevented him from being injured.

State police say Bowers then fired at Guilfoyle, hitting him at least once.

Guilfoyle was transported to a Cincinnati hospital with serious injuries. State police say the 23-month-old girl Guilfoyle was holding was his daughter; she was unharmed and taken into the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

After the exchange of gunfire, sheriff’s deputies stopped by Guilfoyle’s home on Colonial Heights Road in Brookville to check on his wife and the mother of his child, 23-year-old Hannah Guilfoyle.

“She was located at the residence where initial evidence indicated she had sustained a gunshot wound that caused serious injuries. She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition,” state police said.

Investigators believe Gregory Guilfoyle shot his wife before leaving the house with his child. State police did not say what led to the shooting.

Both Gregory Guilfoyle and Hannah Guilfoyle were being treated Monday at UC Medical Center.

The police investigation was ongoing.