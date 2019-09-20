Statewide Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old man missing from New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from New Castle.

Police are searching for 86-year-old Cloyd Dye Jr. who was last seen Friday morning.

Dye is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 144 pounds and he has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white Manchester College sweatshirt, shorts with pants underneath and driving a grey 2015 Chrysler 300 with Indiana license plate 125TTX.

Dye is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you know where Dye is, you are asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901.