Study: Indiana ranked among the best states for homeschooling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana was ranked among the best states for homeschooling in a recently released study.

According to a study by Homeschool+, Indiana is tied with Idaho for the best state for homeschooling in the United States. Both states scored 83 out of a possible 100 points. Qualifiers for the list include restrictiveness of homeschooling options, laws & regulations, students enrolled in homeschool per capita, homeschool-related groups per capita, and access/no access to state sports & extracurriculars.

Indiana ranked 2nd for law & regulations, 19th for students enrolled in homeschool per capita, and 9th for homeschool-related groups per capita, while also allowing accessibility to state sports & extracurriculars, and having no restrictiveness of homeschooling options.

On the other side of the spectrum, New York ranked dead last on the list. New York scored 21 out of a possible 100 points, ranking 44th in laws & regulations, 42nd for students enrolled in homeschool per capita, 49th for homeschool-related groups per capita, and not allowing access to state sports & extracurriculars, while also having a high restrictiveness of homeschooling options.