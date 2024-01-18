‘He’s in the walls’: Wanted suspect found by Terre Haute police hiding in attic insulation

Dewayne Mathas, 37, of Olong, Indiana. Mathas was wanted for theft, fraud, and multiple out-of-state warrants, and had fled from police. Officers eventually found him hiding inside attic insulation in a home in Terre Haute. (Provided Photo/Terre Haute Police Department)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted for theft and fraud was found hiding out in the insulation of an attic space at a home in Terre Haute on Wednesday.

The Terre Haute Police Department shared news of the arrest on social media. Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to help the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest a wanted suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous.

The suspect, 37-year-old Dewayne Mathas of Olong, Indiana, was previously seen running into a house in the 700 block of North 11th Street toward the city’s northeast side.

Terre Haute police, as well as K-9 Vader, arrived to help search for Mathas. Vader, who police say is trained for these types of situations, eventually found Mathas “concealed underneath insulation in the attic.”

Mathas was taken into custody without incident.

He was being held at the Vigo County jail on a $15,000 cash bond. Online jail records show that Mathas was facing theft and fraud charges.

He was also being held on multiple out-of-state warrants.