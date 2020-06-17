Weinzapfel accepts Democrat nomination for Indiana attorney general election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Former Evansville mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel said Wednesday night he has accepted the Indiana Democratic Party’s nomination in the attorney general race.

The election is set for Nov. 3. Republicans are scheduled to select their candidate from four hopefuls, including Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., after their convention on Thursday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats and Republicans are mailing in their ballots rather than casting them at conventional conventions.

Weinzapfel opposed state Sen. Karen Tallian of Portage in the Democratic Party convention.

A lawyer, Weinzapfel was mayor of Evansville from 2004-2011. Later, he was chancellor of the Ivy Tech Evansville campus from 2014-2019. He also was a state representative from 1999-2003.

He and his wife, Patricia, live in Evansville and have three children.

Republicans are scheduled to pick their 2020 candidate for attorney general from Hill and three other candidates — Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, and Indianapolis attorney John Westercamp — at their convention Thursday. At 5:30 p.m., the GOP convention will be livestreamed and broadcast live by WISH-TV as was the Democratic Party convention preview was earlier this month.

Statement