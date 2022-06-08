Indiana News

Where to find regular gas for less than $5 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Only nine Indiana counties on Tuesday still had the average price of under $5 for a gallon of regular, GasBuddy reports show.

Meanwhile, Indiana’s average rose to a record high for a seventh consecutive day, hitting $5.24 a gallon as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. That price was 5 cents more than Monday, 48 cents more than a week ago, $1.02 cents more than a week ago, and $2.18 more than a year ago. Indiana’s average soared above $5 on Monday.

The WISHTV.com gas prices map showed most stations on Tuesday in Indianapolis with prices at $5.25 a gallon.

Marion County’s average Tuesday for a gallon of regular was $5.25. Of Indiana’s 92 counties, Porter County had the highest average, $5.58. Neighboring Lake County had the second-highest average, $5.51, and LaPorte County was third at $5.32.

So, now, those nine counties still under a $5 average: Clay, DeKalb, Dubois, Greene, Jay, Parke, Randolph, Union and Warrick.

Indiana drivers currently pay two gas taxes: a 7% state sales tax and a tax directed to infrastructure projects. The road projects tax is set to increase by a penny to 33 cents per gallon in July. Hoosiers also pay a federal gas tax.

The national average at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday was $4.95. That’s 29 cents higher than one week ago, 64 cents more than a month ago and $1.89 more than a year ago.

Experts say there are various reasons for high gas prices, including high demand, short supply, and the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, crude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose 91 cents, closing at $119.41 a barrel, The Associated Press reported.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday in testimony to a U.S. Senate committee that energy and gasoline prices would be much higher if the Biden administration had made a record-setting release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“We are part of global oil markets that are subject to geopolitical influences. Given the global nature of these markets, it’s virtually impossible for us to insulate ourselves from shocks like the ones that are occurring in Russia that move global oil prices,” Yellen said.

She added that it is critical that the United States become “more dependent on the wind and the sun that are not subject to geopolitical influences.”

CNN contributed to this report.