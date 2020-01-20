News

Indianapolis to receive HUD funding

by: Reed Parker, Inside INdiana Business
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Several homeless assistance organizations have been awarded program funds after Indianapolis was chosen to receive over $6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD’s Continuum of Care of grant funds will support 20 local programs working with families experiencing homelessness. Indianapolis was awarded just over $5.5 million in last year’s round of funding. 

Organizations receiving funding include Coburn Place, Damien Center, Julian Center, Homeless Initiative Program, Adult and Child, CHIP, Englewood Community Development Corporation, Partners in Housing and Midtown Mental Health. HUD will soon announce a second round of Continuum of Care funding, in which Indianapolis is anticipating another $700,000. 

“The nearly $6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go a long way in supporting our efforts to ensure homelessness in Indianapolis is rare, short-lived, and recoverable,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “One of the most exciting components of this year’s announcement is that the city received bonus funding for a project that will focus on one of our most vulnerable populations, victims of domestic violence.”

A complete list of all state and local projects receiving funding can be found here

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

by: Amir Vera and Rafael Romo, CNN /

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Several homeless assistance organizations have been awarded program funds after Indianapolis was chosen to receive over $6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD’s Continuum of Care of grant funds will support 20 local programs working with families experiencing homelessness. Indianapolis was awarded just over $5.5 million in last year’s round of funding. 

Organizations receiving funding include Coburn Place, Damien Center, Julian Center, Homeless Initiative Program, Adult and Child, CHIP, Englewood Community Development Corporation, Partners in Housing and Midtown Mental Health. HUD will soon announce a second round of Continuum of Care funding, in which Indianapolis is anticipating another $700,000. 

“The nearly $6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go a long way in supporting our efforts to ensure homelessness in Indianapolis is rare, short-lived, and recoverable,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “One of the most exciting components of this year’s announcement is that the city received bonus funding for a project that will focus on one of our most vulnerable populations, victims of domestic violence.”

A complete list of all state and local projects receiving funding can be found here

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

Top Video /

Weed may not ease sleep problems, especially for regular users, studies say

News /

Donations allow family to renovate home for girl in wheelchair

News /

Impeachment trial: Resolution shortens opening arguments to 2 days per side

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.