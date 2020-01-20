Indianapolis to receive HUD funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Several homeless assistance organizations have been awarded program funds after Indianapolis was chosen to receive over $6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD’s Continuum of Care of grant funds will support 20 local programs working with families experiencing homelessness. Indianapolis was awarded just over $5.5 million in last year’s round of funding.

Organizations receiving funding include Coburn Place, Damien Center, Julian Center, Homeless Initiative Program, Adult and Child, CHIP, Englewood Community Development Corporation, Partners in Housing and Midtown Mental Health. HUD will soon announce a second round of Continuum of Care funding, in which Indianapolis is anticipating another $700,000.

“The nearly $6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go a long way in supporting our efforts to ensure homelessness in Indianapolis is rare, short-lived, and recoverable,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “One of the most exciting components of this year’s announcement is that the city received bonus funding for a project that will focus on one of our most vulnerable populations, victims of domestic violence.”

A complete list of all state and local projects receiving funding can be found here.