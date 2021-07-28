News

Indy doctor: ‘CDC made right decision on mask reversal’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The new mask recommendations come on the heels of new data showing the emerging variant is 225% more contagious and carries 1,000 times more viral load.

Breakthrough cases are also rising, making it possible for a person to get infected with the coronavirus and spread it to others.

Breakthroughs are when people who are fully vaccinated still get infected with COVID-19. The reversal is tiring and frustrating. However, News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who says the decision from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control was the right one.

“This strain is more contagious. It does seem to be causing more breakthrough infections whether they are symptomatic or not,” he said. ” So that’s now why the CDC is saying the risk is sufficiently high and that justifies being masked so you don’t spread the virus without knowing it.”

Some touch decisions are going to have to be made here in Indiana at the local, regional and state level, Doehring adds. Health commissioners are going to have to weigh the CDC guidance with what’s happening on the ground. Currently, Marion County is in the yellow advisory level.

He also says there is overwhelming evidence that the this virus is here to stay in some form or another. But if we continue to maintain broad levels of protection,, including here in Indiana, and getting vaccinated, we can suppress it so it eventually becomes a mild illness or, better yet, just an annoyance.

View the full interview with Doehring in the video below. App users can go online to see the video.