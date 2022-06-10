Life.Style.Live!

Indy Pride parade, festival to resume in-person celebration Saturday after 2-year hiatus

Indy Pride is excited to announce the planned return of the Indy Pride Parade & Festival presented by Delta Faucet Company on Saturday, June 11.

After two years without an in-person festival or parade due to COVID-19, they hope 2022 will be a welcome return to the celebrations which highlight and uplift Indy’s LGBTQ+ community.

Shelly Snider, executive director of Indy Pride, and Mr. Indy Pride Rockii C. Sensation joined us Friday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what you can expect from their upcoming events.

The Indy Pride Parade is being held on Mass Ave. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the Indy Pride Festival is happing at the Historic Military Park at White River State Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Indy Pride is more than just a parade and festival; they also have scholarships, a career fair and other activities throughout the year.

The organization is mostly made up of volunteers, and there are lots of available opportunities to contribute to the cause.

You can learn more about Indy Pride and its upcoming events here.

WISH-TV IS THE OFFICIAL MEDIA PARTNER OF INDY PRIDE.