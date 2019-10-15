American Health Network to break ground on consolidated location

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Officials from the Indianapolis-based American Health Network, Part of Optum, the State of Indiana, the city of New Albany and One Southern Indiana today held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 22,284-square-foot office located at the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana in New Albany. The space is slated to be the new home for five health offices across New Albany and Charlestown.

The office will be housed in a 31,888-square-foot building, which will be located on the campus behind Park Community Credit Union.

The new consolidated location aims to accommodate 50 primary care physicians that will be relocated to the building.

Services offered will include:

Primary care

Urgent care

Telehealth

Employer services including health coach services

Specialty care to include orthopedics (bone and spine)

Foot and ankle,

Respiratory therapy

Research

Population health management

Other services/specialties available throughout the organization include dermatology, ophthalmology, OB/GYN and spinal therapeutics/pain management.

Plans call for the structure to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2020.



