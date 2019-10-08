Ball State launches crowdfunding efforts for 17 projects

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -Ball State University is launching crowdfunding campaign for 17 new projects that it says will make an immediate impact on the campus community. The projects that would benefit range from buying instruments for the Pride of Mid-American Marching Band to travel funding for the school’s Jazz Club.

The online crowdfunding initiative aims raise small amounts of money from a large number of people to support the projects financially.

Crowdfunding by the Ball State Foundation is in its second year of operation. In 2018-19 it raised $50,000.

“Ball State offers this tool to help students, faculty, and staff find the resources and support they need to make their ideas into a reality,” said Stormie Kirby, assistant director of Digital Marketing for the Ball State University Foundation.

