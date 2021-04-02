Inside INdiana Business

Ball State to cut ribbon on Esports Center

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Ball State University will Monday host a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Esports Center. The university says the center features state-of-the-art computers for varsity team and classroom use, an elevated gameplay platform for esports competitions, and stadium seating for 50 spectators.

The center will support Ball State’s new esports program, which is part of the newly-established independent Esports Collegiate Conference. Ball State says the conference fields teams in popular games such as League of Legends, Rocket League and Overwatch.

“Our program and new facilities will help us achieve our goal of enhancing academic offerings by bringing esports experiences into curricula across multiple disciplines including digital sports production, business, computer sciences, animation, and sport administration,” said Dr. Paaige Turner, dean of the College of Communication, Information, and Media at Ball State.

The center also includes an interactive classroom, lounge area with next-generation video game console play, a control room for streaming of gaming events, and office space for the university’s esports director and graduate assistants.

Officials will cut the ribbon during a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Monday.