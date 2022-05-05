Inside INdiana Business

Berry Global, Taco Bell expand recycling efforts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Evansville-based Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) and Taco Bell are expanding their partnership in efforts toward a more circular approach to sustainable packaging. The plastics maker says it is launching a new clear, all-plastic cup made from recycled post-consumer resin.

The companies say the 30-ounce cups will be tested in select Taco Bell restaurants later this year. Berry says the cups and lids will use 10% recycled, high-density polyethylene (HDPE), moving away from virgin plastic.

The recycled HDPE comes from other food-grade plastics, such as recycled milk jugs.

“For years, we have collaborated with Taco Bell to make integral steps toward a more sustainable cup solution—one that is lighter weight and proves the economic value and demand for recycled material, without compromising the product’s recyclability,” said Tom Salmon, Berry Global’s chairman and chief executive officer. “The environmental benefits we anticipate from this pilot are made possible through one of the most innovative substrates available.”

In 2018, Taco Bell and Berry took initial steps to improve cup recyclability with a conversion from expanded polystyrene and coated paper to a clear, more recyclable 100% plastic option.

By 2019, Taco Bell had moved fully away from coated paper for cold beverages.